The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,830 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Z were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTPZ opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

