The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,075 shares of company stock worth $2,956,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

