The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,888 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of MacroGenics worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MacroGenics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.29.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

