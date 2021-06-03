The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of SJW Group worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after buying an additional 152,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after buying an additional 70,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.57. SJW Group has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

