Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $367.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

