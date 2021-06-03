Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post sales of $139.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.70 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $142.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $568.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.79 million to $578.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $560.89 million, with estimates ranging from $520.33 million to $578.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,411,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.