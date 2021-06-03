FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report $78.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.10 million. FibroGen reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $379.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.01 million to $424.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $338.86 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $21.65 on Thursday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

