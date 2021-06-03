Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLNT. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

FLNT opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $233.85 million, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fluent by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Fluent by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fluent by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

