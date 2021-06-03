Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.56. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $154.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

