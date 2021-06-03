FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $242.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.40.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 24.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

