HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get HyreCar alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Insiders have sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991 in the last ninety days. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 66.7% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.