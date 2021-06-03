iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.69.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

