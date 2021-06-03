Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Update

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 634,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 29th total of 505,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,408 shares of company stock valued at $384,065. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $76.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

