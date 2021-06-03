Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Up 25.7% in May

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NMZ opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMZ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

