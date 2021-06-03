GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Separately, Nomura raised GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GOTU stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of -1.28.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.