Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Now Covered by Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Shares of ZH opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $435,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $48,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $30,177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.