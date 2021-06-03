Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post $8.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.36 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $29.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $33.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Performance Food Group.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 277,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,744 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,207 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $27,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PFGC stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
