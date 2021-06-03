The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research analysts have commented on XONE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

