Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EADSY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.79 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

