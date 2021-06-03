Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

HNP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Huaneng Power International stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

