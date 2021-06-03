Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSI. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

