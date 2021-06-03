CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. CooTek has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.03.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 406.63%. The company had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

