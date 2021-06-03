Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DWHHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Deutsche Wohnen to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.32. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

