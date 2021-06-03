Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.58.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$19.66.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

