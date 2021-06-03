BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.06

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 39833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 372.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after buying an additional 2,515,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,756,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

