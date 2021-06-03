ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.21

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 49072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 224,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
