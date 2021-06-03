ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.21

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 49072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 224,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

