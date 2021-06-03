First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $193.94

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $193.94 and last traded at $192.01, with a volume of 1229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.66.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,181,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.