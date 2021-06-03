First National Financial (TSE:FN) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.25

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$53.25 and last traded at C$52.85, with a volume of 6164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 4.3600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.80%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, with a total value of C$300,069.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$366,414,985.72. Insiders acquired a total of 11,124 shares of company stock valued at $551,257 over the last three months.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

