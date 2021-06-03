Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.35

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 1634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $842.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $18,715,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

