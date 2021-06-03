Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $697.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

