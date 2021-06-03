Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

