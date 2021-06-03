Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ISCNF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22. Isracann Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.39.
About Isracann Biosciences
