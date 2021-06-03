Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISCNF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22. Isracann Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

