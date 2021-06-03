Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 655,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the April 29th total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.