Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08. Braskem has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

