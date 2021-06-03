freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.11 ($26.01).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €22.46 ($26.42) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.95. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

