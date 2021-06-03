Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

