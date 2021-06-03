bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BMXMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BMXMF stock opened at $111.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of -0.22. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $170.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

