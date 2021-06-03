Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.78.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.97. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

