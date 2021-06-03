Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Brother Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

