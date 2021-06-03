Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Basf to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BASFY opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of -692.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.9124 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

