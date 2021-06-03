Britvic’s (BTVCY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.50.

Shares of BTVCY opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.05. Britvic has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

