Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.