BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$101.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $76.79 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.47. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

