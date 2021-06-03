BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$101.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $76.79 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.47. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

