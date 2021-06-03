Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$52.00 price target from equities research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.17.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$44.67 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,290,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,661,686.08. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,875 shares of company stock worth $7,123,548.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

