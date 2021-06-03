Maxim Group Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $132.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after buying an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.