HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target Raised to $60.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMST. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

