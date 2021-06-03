Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Now Covered by Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,421.28 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,295.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,109 shares of company stock worth $100,133,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

