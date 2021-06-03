iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IRTC. Truist cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.69.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after buying an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,506,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.