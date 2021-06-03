Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

LQDT stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $904.14 million, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.10. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,586 shares of company stock worth $6,014,526. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

