Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LRMR opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

